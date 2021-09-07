Playcent (PCNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $126,440.00

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Playcent has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $126,440.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0980 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00148250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.68 or 0.00731972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

