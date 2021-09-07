Playgroundz (IOG) One Day Volume Hits $12.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $142,895.27 and $12.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00130551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00179964 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.57 or 0.07627136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,808.55 or 0.99792572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.50 or 0.00905003 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.