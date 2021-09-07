Plian (PI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Plian has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $38,108.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00064114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00016751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00146654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00046093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.91 or 0.00745231 BTC.

Plian (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 862,270,721 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

