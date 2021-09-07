PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,803.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,745 shares of company stock valued at $69,956,793. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $363.12 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $384.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

