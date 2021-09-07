PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

