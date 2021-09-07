PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,745 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $36.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

