PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,259 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,926 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

