Polkadex One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.19 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $57.51 million and $3.19 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.13 or 0.00038963 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00126701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00174355 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.63 or 0.07429944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,749.74 or 1.00487536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.59 or 0.00889006 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.