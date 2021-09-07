Polkamarkets (POLK) Reaches One Day Volume of $767,255.00

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $24.21 million and $767,255.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00066685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00017663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00152961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.43 or 0.00766996 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

POLK is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

