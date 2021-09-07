Polkastarter (POLS) Hits Market Capitalization of $149.36 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $149.36 million and $33.35 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00064210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00016826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00146958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.12 or 0.00744383 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

