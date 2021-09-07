PolypuX (PUX) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. PolypuX has a total market cap of $68,509.47 and approximately $3,305.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00133193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00182861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.32 or 0.07103442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.41 or 1.00002551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $341.76 or 0.00725920 BTC.

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

