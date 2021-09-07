PolySwarm Achieves Market Cap of $7.82 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and $24,457.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00148614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.41 or 0.00731445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00043544 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

