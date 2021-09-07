Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Popular worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Popular by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Popular by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Popular news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $83.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

