Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $48.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $48,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.38. 208,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.