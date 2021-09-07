Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $104.03. 1,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,402. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

