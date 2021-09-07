Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 10,056 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 387,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,106,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,742,000 after buying an additional 118,216 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.27. 36,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,102. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

