Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,630 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up about 0.8% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,834. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $69.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.