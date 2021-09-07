Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,095.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 97,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 89,486 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 192.5% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR remained flat at $$59.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,507. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $60.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.