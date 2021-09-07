Portion Trading 34.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and $66,522.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00058672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00150662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.55 or 0.00734890 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,089,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

