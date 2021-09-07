PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 161.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,502 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.10% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

