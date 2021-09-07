Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stake Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,489 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Power Integrations worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $502,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 13.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $321,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,637 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,081.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $2,284,394. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

