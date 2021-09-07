Powerledger (POWR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $47.40 Million

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Powerledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a market cap of $172.51 million and $47.40 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00150647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00742973 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043114 BTC.

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger's total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,585,997 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

