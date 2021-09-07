PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.84

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 896393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

Get PPD alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPD by 77.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.