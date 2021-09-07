Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading 7.8% Higher

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.12. 14,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 278,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,695,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $7,622,955. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth $3,452,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,608 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 356,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 104,777 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

