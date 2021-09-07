Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.23

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

