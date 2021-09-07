Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.13% of Pretium Resources worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 760,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 313.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 119,242 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 89.7% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PVG shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -93.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.