Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of Primerica worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,640. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRI opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average is $152.64. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.