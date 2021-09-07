PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.30

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.30 and traded as low as C$2.29. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 80,531 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRV.UN. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.90 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

