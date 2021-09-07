Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.