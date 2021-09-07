Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Prologis has increased its dividend payment by 31.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.65. 2,634,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,165. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.00. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

