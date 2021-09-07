ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Trading Down 1.1%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 140,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 270,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm has a market cap of $48.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

