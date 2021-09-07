ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.91 Million

Brokerages expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report $226.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. ProPetro reported sales of $133.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $831.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $866.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.74 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,650,000 after acquiring an additional 261,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 157,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 380,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 142.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $38,304,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

