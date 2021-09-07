Propy Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.70 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Propy has a total market cap of $23.70 million and $332,992.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00150098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00733648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043511 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (PRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

