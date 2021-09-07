ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.35

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.35 and last traded at $83.33, with a volume of 135573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLD. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.9% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

