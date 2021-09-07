Prosper One Day Volume Reaches $2.49 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00042009 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002389 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013683 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

