Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.54

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $48.63, with a volume of 342659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

PTGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

