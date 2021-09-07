Proton Trading Up 51.1% This Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $35.85 million and $12.03 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00061004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00146079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.19 or 0.00740365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00043095 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

