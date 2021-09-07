Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 17.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $104.71. 23,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,302. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

