Prudential’s (PUK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. 7,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Prudential has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

