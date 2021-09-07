Public Index Network Market Capitalization Tops $5.16 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $63,853.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00060181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00133527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00182546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.69 or 0.07106513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,879.17 or 0.99664362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.66 or 0.00726365 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

