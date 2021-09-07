Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.98

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 622130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

OGZPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.