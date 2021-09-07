Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Shares Up 2.3%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.49 and last traded at $96.49. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.71.

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

