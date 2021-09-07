Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $331.68

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $331.68 and last traded at $326.70, with a volume of 516245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.80 and its 200 day moving average is $283.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

