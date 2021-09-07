Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 41.7% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 20.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 933,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,318,000 after acquiring an additional 155,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $330.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.38. Public Storage has a one year low of $209.47 and a one year high of $331.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

