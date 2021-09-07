Pundi X[new] Hits Market Cap of $441.93 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003635 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $441.93 million and $89.01 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00060181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00133527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00182546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.69 or 0.07106513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,879.17 or 0.99664362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.66 or 0.00726365 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

