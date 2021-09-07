Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 168.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 51,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,623. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

