PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Sells $16,696,894.46 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:PVH traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.70. The stock had a trading volume of 946,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,915,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2,934.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 163,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 158,479 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.2% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 106,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PVH by 107.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

