PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Sells $16,696,894.46 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:PVH traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.70. The stock had a trading volume of 946,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,915,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2,934.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 163,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 158,479 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.2% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 106,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PVH by 107.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PVH Company Profile
PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.
