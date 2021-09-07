PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $251.26

Shares of PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.26 ($3.28) and traded as low as GBX 246 ($3.21). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 249 ($3.25), with a volume of 184,529 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.67.

In related news, insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha purchased 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £54,834 ($71,640.97).

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

