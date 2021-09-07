QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Large Volume Increase

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 2,944 shares.The stock last traded at $86.70 and had previously closed at $86.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 321.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth about $345,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

