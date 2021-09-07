Qbao Hits 24 Hour Volume of $55,349.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $583,575.95 and $55,349.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000131 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

